Missing and murdered Indigenous people honored in UU: ‘We want Indigenous students to feel heard’

Ethnic studies professor Lydia Heberling received a pin from the Duwamish tribe at the Burke Museum in Seattle, WA. The pin forms a ribbon made of wood, with red beads strung at the end –– the color of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women movement.

On Thursday, she donned this pin in Cal Poly’s University Union (UU) at an event to bring awareness to missing and murdered Indigenous people.

“I’m wearing it on my heart because this is a heavy day,” Heberling said.

This event was a collaboration by Cal Poly’s Native American and Indigenous Cultural Center (NAICC), the Pride Center, Safer and the American Indian & Indigenous Faculty and Staff Association.

May 5 of every year is recognized as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day in a proclamation from President Joe Biden on May 4, which is why, along with the fact that this is the NAICC’s first year being fully established, that this event was held now.

According to the speeches from Toussimehr and Heberling, this day was chosen nationally as it is the birthday of Hannah Harris, a member of the Cheyenne tribe who was murdered in 2013.

“[Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day] is something we don’t know a lot about, but that’s slowly starting to change,” Heberling said.

Held from 3 to 4 p.m., speakers came to discuss missing and murdered Indigenous people, specifically how Indigenous people — especially women — go missing or are murdered at a disproportionate rate. These crimes are then underreported, the speakers said.

Speeches were given by electrical engineering senior and former American Indian Student’s Association (AISA) president Wyatt Kohler, political science junior and Safer intern Tess Bartlett and political science junior and NAICC student assistant Melissa Toussimehr as well as Heberling, who both dove deeper into the importance of bringing awareness to missing and murdered Indigenous people.

“We rage because when we do, change happens,” Heberling said in her speech.

Agricultural and environmental plant sciences sophomore and AISA president Alex Reyes (left) and ethnic studies and english major Elizabeth Chan-Diaz (right)

After these speeches, Heberling allowed for a moment of silence. Breaking up into groups, the crowd dispersed to the UU, the Yakʔitʸutʸu area, Dexter Lawn and the Health Center to stake signs they brought.

These signs listed the names of missing or murdered Indigenous people, some including their tribes and pictures, and an asterisk if they’re under 18, according to Toussimehr.

“Many of the women in my life have tragically suffered this fate,” agricultural and environmental plant sciences sophomore and current AISA president Alex Reyes said in regards to the importance of displaying the names of these victims.

In addition to the signs, there were also pins available and laid out that were designed by ethnic studies senior Haley Searson. They had sayings such as “#MMIP, no more stolen people” and a red hand, the symbol of MMIP, with the statement “you are not forgotten” underneath.

Public health junior Nathalie Zamora, a student assistant who helped introduce speakers to the stage, said the event was meant to raise awareness on Cal Poly’s campus.

“Even on campus, we don’t have a lot of notoriety,” Zamora said. “We want Indigenous students to feel heard.”

Also for MMIP awareness day, there was a keynote speaker from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a sign-up only beading workshop from 5:30 to 7 p.m., which were both meant to honor and bring awareness to MMIP.

“Indigenous survivors of colonial violence are so much more than their trauma,” Heberling said in her speech.