As the winter break approaches, students have the opportunity to secure a ride home through the Mustang Express motorcoach service.

Tickets for winter break are currently on sale at the Cal Poly Ticket Office and cost $74 each way. Round trip tickets are not required. The bus departs on Saturday, Dec. 16, and returns on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 in alignment with Cal Poly’s academic calendar.

Due to high demand, the list of stops for the Mustang Express has expanded this year, giving students more flexibility. The program will make stops in San Rafael, Millbrae, Sacramento, Concord, Fremont, San Jose, Oxnard, Anaheim and Los Angeles.

The Mustang Express comes with many features for students to enjoy, according to Cal Poly Sustainability Transportation Coordinator Colin Pollington.

“These are full sized buses,” Pollington said. “Their amenities include reclining seats, air conditioning, onboard restrooms, and power outlets for students to connect to.”

Additionally, each student can bring one large suitcase and one carry-on bag that fits in an overhead bin.

Students are encouraged to secure their seats as soon as possible. For more information about the Mustang Express service and transportation centers in each city, visit the Transportation & Parking Services website.