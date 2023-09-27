This quarter, Mustang Shuttle added new stops to its daily and nightly routes. The campus-wide loop allows students to catch frequent shuttles to transport efficiently and safely around Cal Poly.

The addition of new stops aims to support campus transformation projects and student requests for transportation in more complex areas of campus, Sustainable Transportation Coordinator Colin Polling said in an interview.

“One of the main reasons [the Mustang Shuttle is essential] is because it’s a free transportation service for students on campus so they don’t have to use their car,” Polling said.

The daytime shuttle runs Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the nighttime shuttle runs all week from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Cal Poly Parking and Transportation Services introduced one new daytime stop and two additional nighttime stops. During the day, students can now catch the Mustang Shuttle at the Rose Float/Wine and Viticulture Unit. At night, the Mustang Shuttle added stops at the Sports Complex and at O’Neil Green. The Kennedy Library stop location is also moved to the H-11 parking lot for the duration of the Kennedy Library Renovation.

Many Cal Poly students utilize Mustang Shuttle daily to shorten the long walk between classes or student housing. While the new stops reach more areas around campus, students find that there are popular areas, such as the Cerro Vista Apartments, that the shuttle does not serve during the day.

“I feel like there’s a lot of useful stops that run on the night service that don’t run during the day service,” city and regional planning junior Joshua Ericson said.

Polling cannot ensure whether more stops will be added in the future, and he awaits to see if the new Mustang Shuttle stops will be utilized by students this year.