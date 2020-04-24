NBC incorrectly reports SLO County will reopen May 1

A story airing on NBC’s Today Show on Thursday, April 23 incorrectly stated some businesses in San Luis Obispo County would reopen May 1.

County officials clarified this information is false and San Luis Obispo County will not reopen until Gov. Gavin Newsom returns local control to counties.

Officials are working to clear up any confusion in the county.

“We understand how this misinformation could confuse and frustrate our community,” County Board of Supervisors Chair and District 4 Supervisor Lynn Compton said in a news release.

In a COVID-19 press conference on April 17, District 2 County Board of Supervisor Bruce Gibson explained the board’s plan to roll out the phased reopening and loosening of the shelter-at-home order.

“It will be put in place only when Governor Newsom gives authority to do so,” Gibson said.