The Learning-Aligned Employment Program (LAEP) is a new state-funded program that offers paid research opportunities to eligible students across Cal Poly’s six colleges, according to Cal Poly’s website.

There are 95 research positions available and students can apply for up to five, including positions outside of their major, according to Director of the Office of Student Research Jane Lehr.

“This is a transformative and large opportunity and we’re really excited that it’s across all of the colleges and that there are these interdisciplinary opportunities for students,” Lehr said.

The LAEP website states that the program is open to students that identify with one or more of the following underrepresented groups: first generation, low-income, current or former foster youth, veteran, homeless or at risk of being homeless, formerly incarcerated, displaced worker, student with a disability, student with dependents and undocumented with a work authorization. Eligible students must also be California residents, able to work in the U.S. and have unmet financial need.

According to Executive Director of the Financial Aid and Scholarship Office Gerrie Hatten, financial need is determined by taking the cost of attendance minus the estimated family contribution. The Financial Aid and Scholarship Office awards students available grants, work aids and loans to help meet their financial need. When that is not enough, the student has unmet financial need.

Students that are hired can work up to 20 hours a week at a rate of $20 an hour to earn up to $4,000, the website said. Students could potentially make more than that if they still have unmet financial need.

Over 3,000 students were notified via email that they may be eligible for the program, according to Hatten.

The program targets students that meet these specific eligibility requirements as part of an effort to get more students from these underrepresented groups involved in undergraduate research.

Both Lehr and Hatten said students in these groups, like low income students, participate in research less for a variety of reasons.

“Generally speaking, more affluent students are more aware of opportunities and more often have the time to be able to take advantage of research opportunities,” Hatten said.

How research positions are advertised, and what Lehr refers to as the “secret menu of student research,” also serves as a barrier for students from these underrepresented groups to participate.

“A lot of the student research opportunities that are available aren’t advertised for a variety of reasons,” Lehr said. “Faculty may be particularly recruiting students that they know from classes, they might not have time to review a tremendous number of applications, and often student research opportunities can emerge out of ongoing discussions with particular faculty members about these opportunities. But one of the great things about LAEP is that we have been very clear and transparent about the opportunities that exist and how to get involved.”

Applications for LAEP can be found on the LAEP website and are due Thursday, Jan. 18 at noon.