No. 30 Cal Poly Wrestling was hit with a pair of road losses over the weekend against Air Force and Northern Colorado on Friday, Jan. 13 and Sunday, Jan. 15.

The Mustangs (3-6) have now lost three straight dual meets following their matchups with the Falcons (3-1) and the Bears (9-1).

Friday vs. Air Force

Cal Poly opened its weekend with a 22-12 loss at the hands of Air Force inside Clune Arena in Colorado Springs.

The Falcons won six of the 10 bouts against the shorthanded Mustangs, who competed without two of its top wrestlers in sixth year Dom Demas and redshirt junior Bernie Truax.

Redshirt junior Lawrence Saenz earned the first win of the night for the Mustangs at 141 pounds. A takedown in the second period combined with a reversal, a penalty point and a riding time bonus earned Saenz a 6-2 victory.

After winning his last three bouts, Saenz is now 5-5 on the season.

At 157 pounds, redshirt freshman Luka Wick won 8-5. A second-period takedown and near fall surged Wick ahead and a reversal in the third solidified the win.

Graduate Brawley Lamer squeaked out a 2-0 win at 174 pounds thanks to an escape and riding time bonus.

At 197 pounds, freshman Wesley Wilson stepped up to earn a 5-3 victory in place of Truax. Wilson recorded a first-period takedown, a second-period reversal and an escape in the third.

Sunday vs. Northern Colorado

On Sunday, Cal Poly fell to Northern Colorado by a score of 25-9 inside the Bank of Colorado Arena.

In the last meet before conference play begins, the loss marks the third straight for the Mustangs.

In the opening match of the meet, No. 20 Stevo Poulin of Northern Colorado took down No. 26 redshirt sophomore Antonio Lorenzo, 3-1.

Then, Cal Poly graduate Ethan Rotondo defeated Jace Koelzer 8-2 before the Mustangs went cold.



Saenz suffered a pinfall loss to No. 1 Andrew Alirez, and redshirt freshman Tiger Ortiz fell in a majority-decision defeat to make it 13-3.

The skid continued as Wick lost 3-0, No. 31 redshirt sophomore Legend Lamer fell 4-0 and Brawley Lamer lost 8-2.

Redshirt freshman Trevor Tinker broke the losing streak after winning a decision 9-4, before Wilson lost 5-1 and redshirt freshman Jarad Priest picked up a 10-4 win to close the meet out.

Cal Poly will open up Pac-12 play when they visit Arizona State to take on the Sun Devils on Saturday, Jan. 21.