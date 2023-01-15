Sophomore Maya Holman and redshirt sophomore Carissa Buchholz highlighted nine personal bests for Cal Poly track and field for their first event of the indoor season on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the UW Indoor Preview.

Both Holman and Buchholz posted top-five marks in program history.

Holman recorded the fifth-fastest time (8.91 seconds) in the history of Cal Poly for the prelims of the women’s 60-meter hurdles. Her time was the fourth-fastest in the prelims and she finished sixth in the finals of the 60-meter hurdles (8.98).

Holman also competed in the long jump, placing fourth at a personal-best distance of 18 feet, 5.75 inches, improving upon her previous best by more than five inches.

Buchholz also placed her name in the record books, recording a time of 9:34.11 in the women’s 3,000-meter, placing her fourth in program history. She dropped over 30 seconds from her previous PR and finished 19th.

In the first track meet of her Cal Poly career, redshirt junior Amanda Olla also raced in the 3,000, taking 29th with a time of 9:45.35, good for sixth in school history.

Four other Mustangs competed in the 3,000, with all six posting personal bests.

Senior Sydnie Rivas finished 33rd at 9:48.22, seventh all-time for Cal Poly. Graduate transfer Rachel Victor completed the event at 9:56.76, winding up in 37th place.

Finally, sophomores Nina St. John and Ellie Baxter completed the team at 46th and 55th, respectively, in their first indoor track meet.

Freshmen Tatiana Cornejo and Riley Cash also competed in Seattle, setting personal bests in the women’s mile. Cornejo finished 21st at 4:56.34, Cash followed close behind at 22nd with a time of 4:57.99.

The Mustangs will next make the trip to Colorado from Thursday, Jan. 19 through Saturday, Jan. 21 for the Air Force Lindeman Invitational inside Cadet Field House.