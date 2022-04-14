No. 55 Men’s tennis secures 4-0 win over Santa Clara to move winning streak to six

Cal Poly men’s tennis defeated the Santa Clara Broncos 4-0 for their sixth straight win on Wednesday, Apr. 13 in Santa Clara, Ca.

The No. 55 Mustangs (15-4, 5-0 Big West) won the doubles point and took three singles matches to secure the win against the Broncos (8-10).

Santa Clara started by taking the win at the No. 2 doubles spot, but Cal Poly rallied back. The No. 3 pairing of graduate Hendrik Inno and redshirt sophomore Joe Leather won 6-3. Inno and Weather are now 10-6 on the season.

Following them, the No. 1 pairing of freshman Bastiaan Weststrate and redshirt sophomore Colter Smith won 7-6(4). They moved to 9-4 as a duo with the point-clinching victory.

To start off singles, sophomore Noah Berry was awarded the win after his opponent had to retire due to injury after the first set. Berry was winning 5-2 when his opponent left the match. He is 13-4 on the year.

Weststrate also came out victorious at the No. 5 spot, 6-1, 6-3 to move his overall record to 5-3.

Redshirt sophomore Fernando Fonesca finished things off and clinched the overall win at the No. 4 spot by winning 6-4, 6-1.

The Mustangs will stay on the road to face No. 16 Stanford on Thursday, Apr. 14 at 2 p.m.