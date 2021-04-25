No. 6 Beach Volleyball closes out regular season with two victories

Cal Poly Beach Volleyball (19-8) welcomed the Santa Clara Broncos and Saint Mary’s Gaels to the Swanson Beach Volleyball Complex on Saturday, April 24 for a pair of matches to cap off their regular season.

Santa Clara

The Mustangs started the day against Santa Clara (5-5). The Mustangs swept the Broncos 5-0, and all five pairs finished in straight set victories.

The No. 2 pairing of redshirt senior Amy Ozee and redshirt sophomore Jayelin Lombard downed the Broncos 21-13 and 21-16. Freshman Piper Naess and redshirt sophomore Eleonore Johansen followed suit at the No. 4 court, winning 21-16 and 21-11.

The No. 5 duo of redshirt sophomore Kalee Graff and redshirt sophomore Delaney Peranich grabbed a sweep of their own, winning 21-11 and 21-12. The dominant No. 1 pair of redshirt junior Macy Gordon and redshirt sophomore Emily Sonny won 21-7 and 21-12.

Redshirt junior Mariah Whalen and redshirt junior Tia Miric finished off the sweep at the No. 3 court, winning 21-13 and 21-8.

With the victory against Santa Clara, head coach Todd Rogers earned his 100th career victory as a head coach, all of which have come at Cal Poly. Rogers has an overall record of 101-64, but is 78-29 since 2018.

Saint Mary’s

Shortly after defeating Santa Clara, the Mustangs turned their attention to the Gaels of Saint Mary’s (9-9). Cal Poly defeated the Gaels 3-2.

Before the match, Cal Poly recognized seniors Emily Sonny, Macy Gordon, Amy Ozee, Peyton Sper, Alina Snyder, Amanda Walker, and Livy Lee for their contributions to the Cal Poly Beach Volleyball program.

The No. 4 pair of Graff and Peranich were downed in straight sets to open the match, 13-21 and 21-23. The duo is 3-2 when playing together this season.

Lombard and Ozee grabbed another sweep at the No. 2 court, 21-15 and 21-18. They are 18-8 on the season and have won their last five matches.

At the No. 1 court, Gordon and Sonny continued to roll, sweeping the Gaels 21-19 and 21-13. The duo is 20-6 when playing together and 7-3 in their last ten matches.

Whalen and Miric clinched the victory for the Mustangs at the No. 3 court, winning 21-16 and 22-20. They are 10-8 on the season.

Redshirt sophomore Vanessa Roscoe and redshirt freshman Josie Ulrich stepped into the No. 5 role, but were defeated in three sets, 21-17, 17-21 and 15-17. They dropped to 10-9 when playing together.

The Mustangs will travel to Long Beach on Friday, April 30 for the Big West Conference Tournament.