No. 6 Beach Volleyball opens Big West Tournament with win against CSU Bakersfield

Cal Poly Beach Volleyball (20-8) traveled to Long Beach, April 30 for the Big West Tournament. The Mustangs entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed and were granted a first-round bye.

The Mustangs looking to repeat as Big West champions after they won their first conference championship in 2019.

Cal Poly opened against the No. 5 seed CSU Bakersfield (5-9) after the Roadrunners defeated No. 6 seeded UC Davis in their first-round match. Cal Poly swept the Roadrunners (5-0) with three pairs winning in straight sets.

The No. 5 pairing of redshirt sophomore Vanessa Roscoe and redshirt freshman Josie Ulrich opened the scoring for Cal Poly when they swept the ‘Runners, 21-17 and 21-12.

Freshman Sam Strah and redshirt sophomore Eleonore Johansen followed suit at the No. 4 court, winning 21-16 and 21-15.

The No. 3 duo of redshirt juniors Mariah Whalen and Tia Miric clinched the victory for the Mustangs after they swept their opponents, 21-9 and 21-19.

The reigning Big West pair of the Week of redshirt senior Emily Sonny and redshirt junior Macy Gordon won in three sets at the No. 1 court: 21-17, 19-21 and 15-6.

The No. 2 pair of redshirt senior Amy Ozee and redshirt sophomore Jayelin Lombard dropped set one 23-25, but bounced back in sets two and three, 24-22 and 17-15, to cap off the match sweep for Cal Poly.

The Mustangs will be back on the sand on Saturday, May 1 at 10 a.m. when they will face No. 3 Hawaii. Cal Poly is 3-1 against the Beach Bows this season.