No. 6 Beach Volleyball snaps losing streak with three weekend wins

Cal Poly Beach Volleyball racked up three wins on March 13 and 14 against The Master’s University, CSU Bakersfield and No. 8 Pepperdine. With the three wins, the Mustangs improved to 6-3 on the season.

The Master’s University

Cal Poly defeated The Master’s University (3-7) by the score of 4-1 at the Barnes Beach Volleyball Complex in Bakersfield.

Freshman Piper Naess and redshirt sophomore Delaney Peranich swept their opponents with scores of 21-7 and 21-12 at the No. 5 court. Freshman Sam Strah and redshirt sophomore Eleonore Johansen dominated as the No. 4 duo, sweeping by scores of 21-8 and 21-8.

The No. 3 pair of redshirt sophomore Erika Foreman and redshirt freshman Marissa Harrison made their season debuts, winning 21-12 and 21-7. Redshirt freshman Laurie McGrath and redshirt sophomore Hannah Rogers also made their season debuts, capturing 21-13 and 21-14 victories.

The No. 1 group of redshirt sophomore Kalee Graff and redshirt senior Peyton Sper were the only Mustang group to lose their match by scores of 8-21 and 0-21.

Cal Poly’s victory snapped their three match losing streak.

CSU Bakersfield

The Mustangs turned their attention to the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-1) in their second match of the day. Cal Poly defeated the Roadrunners 4-1.

At the No. 5 court, Johansen and Strah won set one, 22-20, but dropped set two, 19-21. The duo bounced back, winning set three 15-12. Redshirt sophomore Vanessa Roscoe and redshirt freshman Josie Ulrich dropped their match as the No. 4 pair by scores of 21-23 and 19-21.

Redshirt junior Mariah Whalen made her season debut with redshirt junior Tia Miric as the No. 3 pairing. The duo won 21-13 and 21-16. Redshirt sophomore Jayelin Lombard and redshirt senior Amy Ozee returned to the rotation as the No. 2 pairing, sweeping their opponents 21-19 and 24-22.

The No. 1 pair of redshirt junior Macy Gordon and redshirt senior Emily Sonny dominated, winning 21-12 and 21-9.

Pepperdine

Cal Poly looked to continue their success when they traveled to Malibu to take on the No. 8 Pepperdine Waves on Sunday, March 14. The Mustangs defeated the Waves 3-2.

The No. 4 duo of Strah and Johansen started off strong, sweeping their opponents 21-17 and 21-18. The pair improved to 3-0 on the season when playing together.

Ozee and Lombard fell at the No. 2 court, 18-21 and 17-21. They are now 4-4 when paired together.

At the No. 3 court, Whalen and Miric picked up a win by scores of 21-14 and 24-22. The duo is 2-0 this season.

Roscoe and Ulrich fell as the No. 5 pair, 17-21 and 18-21. They drop to 2-5 on the season when playing together.

Coming down to the final pair, it was up to the No. 1 pairing of Sonny and Gordon. The duo secured the win for the Mustangs, sweeping their opponents 23-21 and 21-10. They are now 5-3 on the season.

The win over the Waves gave the Mustangs their first top-10 victory of the season, improving to 1-3 against top-10 teams.

The Mustangs look to continue their success when they face the No. 15 Arizona Wildcats and the Boise State Broncos on Sunday, March 21. It is the Mustangs’ home opener, and the beginning of a seven-match home stand for Cal Poly.