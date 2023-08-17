A press release from the city of Paso Robles announced the death of 71-year-old Mayor Steve Martin on Aug. 15 after a battle with an “aggressive form of cancer.”

Martin first served on the Paso Robles City Council from 1987 to 1996 and served as mayor from 1988 to 1990. Most recently, Martin was elected for three consecutive mayoral terms, beginning in 2014.

The city announced Martin’s leave of absence from his position to receive medical treatment in March.

At the council meeting on Tuesday night, former mayor Tom O’Malley began by reading a letter written by Martin before his passing.

“‘Now, as always I hold all of you and our community in my heart, urging you to let your differences be subordinate to your desire to care for one another,’” he read. “‘Remember to stay informed, stay involved and stay strong, Paso Robles.’”

Mayor Pro tempore John Hamon will take on the position’s responsibilities for the time being. Further steps will be discussed at a future city council meeting, which has yet to be determined.

According to the city, family members are planning a public memorial service for the lifelong North County resident. Details will be released when they are available.