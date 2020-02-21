Police searching for suspect in downtown San Luis Obispo shooting

Police are searching for a man who allegedly fired gunshots toward an unidentified victim outside Tonita’s Mexican Grill in downtown San Luis Obispo.

On February 16 at about 2:41 a.m, one suspect forced his way into the restaurant and started challenging an unknown victim to a fight, according to a news release. The suspect was later identified as Chase Calvin of Bakersfield and arrested for vandalism and possession of brass knuckles.

Witnesses said the unknown victim did not know Calvin, according to police.

When the victim attempted to leave, Calvin followed him outside of the restaurant.

Then, an unidentified second suspect, who appeared to know Calvin, involved himself in the situation, according to the news release. The unknown suspect removed a firearm from his waistband and discharged the firearm towards the unknown victim.

Calvin and the unknown suspect fled the area towards Higuera, according to police.

Shortly after fleeing, two additional gunshots were heard by witnesses, police said.

A total of three gunshots were believed to be fired fired. Nobody appears to be injured, according to the news release.

Calvin was arrested on the 500 block of Higuera and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail. He is no longer listed as in custody.

San Luis Obispo Police are asking for help locating the second suspect, described as a 20-year-old Hispanic male adult, wearing a long sleeve flannel shirt, white undershirt and tan pants