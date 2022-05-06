Pop-up roller rink set to open in Downtown SLO

A flower-power themed roller skating rink is set to open at Mission Plaza in Downtown San Luis Obispo this Friday. The pop-up rink will be open daily through May 22, with varying hours throughout the week. Skaters are required to buy tickets in advance and complete a waiver upon entry.

The $10 ticket includes a one-hour skate session – which begin at the top of each hour – and skate rentals. Skaters are welcome to bring their own skates, but the cost of admission does not change. Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance on EventBrite as each session has limited space.

The rink offers themed nights including 80s night, pride night, groovy 70s and more. Skate lessons will also take place on select days. The rink will feature a disco ball, music and decorations, according to Downtown SLO.

Mason Miller, a local resident and student at Cuesta College, plans to visit with friends. He played roller hockey for six years and looks forward to getting back out on a rink.

“I’m actually really excited and I like that there’s going to be different themes each night,” Miller said. “I think this town needs more events for college kids like this.”

The rink was installed by All Year Sports Galaxy, a company founded by Ukrainian Olympian Vadim Slivchenko. Similar installations have been installed in cities across the United States, according to their website.

This is the third consecutive year that the May Flower Initiative will take place. The effort launched in 2020 during the first COVID-19 lockdown, according to Downtown SLO’s website.

This pop-up is part of Downtown SLO’s May Flower Initiative, a community art project that brings artists and businesses together to decorate the area with floral designs. Over 50 storefronts partake in the effort, and are matched with local artists to receive floral murals.

Frank Walker, a retired art teacher, has painted murals for the past three years.

“It started off with this idea that I was going to do something positive to fight the negativity of the pandemic,” Walker said. “We’re surviving and we’re doing well, and we’ve got these bright flowers to brighten up our world.”