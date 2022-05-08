Softball takes two of three from UC Davis in last home series of 2022

Cal Poly softball took two of three games against UC Davis on Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7 in the final home series at Bob Janssen Field.

The Mustangs (18-27, 13-11 Big West) dropped the first game but rattled off two straight wins to take the series against the Aggies (21-28, 8-13 Big West).

Friday Game One

In the first game of Friday’s doubleheader, the Mustang offense was shut out and UC David took a 5-0 victory.

The Aggies jumped on Cal Poly early, scoring four of their five total runs in the top of the first inning. They tallied their first runs of the day after a one-out, two-RBI single up the middle to go up 2-0. Then, Davis cashed in on another RBI single and a walk with the bases loaded to jump out to the early 4-0 advantage.

Freshman right-hander Kate Judy then held the Aggies to five hits in the second, third and fourth innings to keep the score at 4-0, but the Mustang offense was blanked all throughout.

Davis completed the scoring in the fifth inning of the series opener after they scored on a throwing error by sophomore catcher Kai Barrett to make the final score 5-0.

Cal Poly managed just four hits throughout the entire game.

Friday Game Two

Cal Poly bounced back from the loss earlier in the day by winning a pitcher’s duel by a score of 1-0 in game two on Friday.

The only run of the game was scored in the bottom of the second inning, as a one-out infield single by redshirt sophomore outfielder Sydney Frankenberger scored redshirt sophomore pinch-runner Ellie Yamashita and gave the Mustangs all the run support that freshman righthander Paige Maier needed.

Maier dominated the Aggie offense, tossing a stellar one-hit shutout. She struck out four over the course of the game’s seven innings as she picked up her fifth win of the season.

Saturday

In the rubber match of the series, the Mustangs kept their momentum and took the game 4-2 and the overall series victory.

Cal Poly got the scoring started in the bottom of the first when senior sisters Maddie Amos and Lily Amos each tallied RBI singles to go up 2-0.

The Aggies answered, rattling off a run in both the second and third innings to tie the game up at 2-2.

Maddie Amos continued her hot hitting in her last home game as a Mustang when she retook the lead with her second RBI single of the game, scoring redshirt freshman outfielder Jessica Clements and putting Cal Poly up 3-2.

After a scoreless fifth, Clements came in to score her second run of the game off an Aggie error to add some insurance and extend the Mustang lead to 4-2.

Maier shut the door on Davis, tossing four scoreless to end the game and give Cal Poly the win in their last action at home in 2022.

The Mustangs now sit in fifth place in the Big West and will take on fourth-place UC San Diego for the final series of the season on Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14.