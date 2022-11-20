Mustangs for Recovery, a collegiate substance abuse recovery community started by a Cal Poly student to benefit Cal Poly students, offers a grant of $2500 each quarter to a student in recovery.

The Davis Henegar Memorial Grant will be awarded this spring. The deadline to apply is Sunday, Nov. 20.

The grant is named in honor of former business information systems student Davis Henegar who fought tirelessly to reduce the stigma associated with substance misuse and offer a space for all students to seek and find recovery support.

“We honor recovery from substance and behavioral addictions as both a noun and as a verb,” said the Mustangs for Recovery website. “It is both a return to wellness and a process of healing.”

After battling addiction, Henegar decided to create this program in the spring of 2018 to help other students overcome their own battles.

The short application requires an essay describing how the grant will support continued recovery. The grant is open to all students who are in recovery from any addictions regardless of the path to recovery.

“We exist to offer a safe and sober-friendly environment for students in recovery, seeking recovery, or those affected by the addiction of a friend or family member,” their website said.