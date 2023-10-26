Student company shares plan to expand to second college campus by Fall 2024

Quickie Delivery, a company founded by two Cal Poly students in Nov. 2021, now plans to expand to a second college campus by Fall 2024, business administration senior and Quickie Co-Founder Will Tregenza told Mustang News.

“We want to bring Quickie to as many college campuses as we can,” Tregenza said. “Our goal is to spread our brand and add Quickie to the culture of college campuses everywhere.”

Though Tregenza and Co-Founder Matt Menno are still deciding which college campus to bring Quickie to next, they told Mustang News that their next destination will be somewhere in California. They hope to expand to several more campuses in the years to come.

The company soft launched in Nov. 2021 and officially launched in Jan. 2022. Their success skyrocketed after being awarded $10,000 in May 2022 through the Cal Poly Summer Accelerator Program, a service offered by Cal Poly’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship where students receive funds and mentorship from experts in the start-up field.

With this additional financial support, Menno and Tregenza sought to create the ultimate delivery service for college students with low prices and fast delivery times.

“Delivery services nowadays are super expensive and super slow and none of them can deliver right to the dorm,” Menno said. “In short, our mission is to make everyone’s college experience more convenient and more enjoyable.”

Quickie places an additional focus on their environmental impact; since all of Quickie’s deliveries are made on electric scooters, their services are entirely carbon neutral.

“We’re thinking about creating a bag turn-in program for [used delivery bags],” Menno said. “We’re always looking for ways to be a little better to the environment.”

Biomedical engineering sophomore Ryan Segovi said he enjoys his work as a “Quickie Flasher” – the Quickie company name for their delivery people – because of the student appreciation for Quickie on campus.

“When I’m riding around on the scooter making Quickie deliveries, people call out and cheer,” Segovi said. “It boosts my morale for the day, so I really enjoy my job.”

According to Quickie employees, their brand is in their packaging. All items are hand delivered in green paper bags, each customized with its own comical and often risque message.

“My favorite thing when I deliver is when I hand someone an order and as I’m walking away I hear them burst out laughing when they read the bag,” Menno said. “Every time we see someone read the bag, laugh and post a picture of it is just the best. It makes us feel good about what we’re doing here.”

This story was originally featured in the October Print edition of Mustang News.