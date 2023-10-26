The Cal Poly Performing Arts Center (PAC) invites lovers of Halloween and classical music to “Phantom of the Organ” on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Harold Miossi Hall. “The music of the night” will feature Spanish organist Raúl Prieto Ramírez and award-winning opera singers Anna Belaya and Bernardo Bermudez.

The “Phantom of the Opera” inspired concert includes both opera singers and classical instrumentals, featuring “organ tunes that are usually accompanied by scary film footage,” Director of Cal Poly Arts Molly Clark said.

Ramírez is the current resident organist for Spreckels Organ Pavilion in San Diego, according to their website.

“Ramírez is known for making the organ enjoyable to all audiences,” Clark said.

Ukrainian soprano Anna Belaya was featured in various productions in Mexico, San Diego and San Francisco and is known for bringing to life the works of Beethoven and Mozart, according to the MIA Artists Management website.

According to the Music Academy, Venezuelan-American tenor Bernardo Bermudez has been featured in various live theater productions in San Diego, Los Angeles and Santa Barbara.

According to Clark, this “spooky, festive, fun” experience was conceptualized by Coralee Macias, Cal Poly Arts programming and development specialist. “Phantom of the Organ” aims to bring the community together through performance and festivity.

Cal Poly Arts encourages attendees to come in costume to get into the Halloween spirit. A 20% staff and faculty discount is available for this show, with tickets available at pacslo.org.