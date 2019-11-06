Sophomore goalkeeper Carlos Arce-Hurtado (22) watches from his penalty box as Mustang defenders crowd a Gaucho player. Connor Frost | Mustang News center

Arce-Hurtado falls to the ground after Gaucho forward Will Baynham buried his first goal of the night. Connor Frost | Mustang News

Arce-Hurtado returns the ball to the center line as the Mustangs prepare for a restart, after UCSB's first goal. Connor Frost | Mustang News

Junior defender Josh Graham (5) fights for possession of the ball with a Gaucho player on his back. Connor Frost | Mustang News

Graduate midfielder Colin Hyatt is sandwiched between Roach and a Gaucho defender as a cross nears. Kyle Calzia | Mustang News

Hyatt produces a shot as a Gaucho player dives to block the opportunity. Kyle Calzia | Mustang News

Perez (18) fights for the ball with three Gaucho players surrounding him. Kyle Calzia | Mustang News

Alonso (10) responds with frustration to another saved chance as the Mustangs fight for a goal. Diego Rivera | Mustang News

Senior defender Daniel Klemm (26) jumps for a header as Gaucho defenders tower overhead. Diego Rivera | Mustang News

Cal Poly fans cheer on the Mustangs inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium. Diego Rivera | Mustang News

Security chases after a fan dressed a s Forrest Gump during the second half. Diego Rivera | Mustang News

"Forrest Gump" smiles from below after being tackled by event staff. Andy Sherar | Mustang News

The game is interrupted as a fan dressed as Forrest Gump gives two thumbs up after rushing the field. Connor Frost | Mustang News

UC Santa Barbara goalkeeper Ben Roach knocks away a cross as Cal Poly midfielder Emmanuel Perez looks on from below. Connor Frost | Mustang News

Tortillas fly through the air as the sunset fades during the Blue-Green Rivalry. Connor Frost | Mustang News

Gaucho defenders fall back as Roach prepares for a threat from the Mustangs. Connor Frost | Mustang News

A crowd of players jump for the ball in the Gauchos' penalty box. Connor Frost | Mustang News

Senior defender Rigas Rigopoulos (29) sends a free kick into the UC Santa Barbara penalty box. Connor Frost | Mustang News

Klemm (26) defends a one-on-one battle with a Gacho attacker. Andy Sherar | Mustang News

Arce-Hurtado (22) checks on an injured opponent as medical staff approaches. Kyle Calzia | Mustang News