The San Luis Obispo Symphony is holding the California Festival in Harold Miossi Hall at the Performing Arts Center on Nov. 4, highlighting diverse voices in music from the last five years.

From New Zealand cranes and Native American flute-making to Soul bass and traditional American music for film, the Symphony’s upcoming event at 7:30 p.m. will provide a taste of music diversity to the campus and surrounding community.

The California Festival is a statewide initiative by symphonies from Nov. 3 – 19 to showcase contemporary composers.

“If a student wants to come get the experience, the tickets are only ten dollars and it’s a great opportunity to come out to the PAC and see new and unique music,” Executive Director of the SLO Symphony Rachel Cementina said.

The event will begin with “Kotuku” by New Zealand composer Christopher Blake, a work which is inspired by the short film “Let Your Sister’s Be,” which will be played before the music begins. This performance will be his West Coast premiere of this piece, and will include an appearance by Tim Blueflint Ramel, a Native American flute musician and artist.

According to Cementina, Ramel is not only the flutist, but the artisan who created the flute he will play during this performance.

The performance will also include the West Coast Premiere of virtuoso bassist Xavier Foley’s Soul Bass Concierto, and new work by composer Stefan Podell.

“There are so many aspects about this event that are exciting,” Cementina said. “We will be the first audience to hear this piece from this local composer.”

Tickets can be purchased through pacslo.org.