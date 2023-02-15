On Wednesday, sociology junior Euree Hong is hosting Common Ground, a collaborative exhibition centering and amplifying marginalized narratives, identity and culture by showcasing works by local BIPOC/Queer artists of different mediums.

Hong’s inspiration for the collaborative exhibition stemmed from her experience of the culture shock of a less diverse community when she first came to Cal Poly.

“I wish there was something like this where like, we can all like, people of color queer people, like, even just for me, as like an Asian American, I just wanted to find that community where we can all gather without being associated to like one organization,” Hong said.

The evening will begin with opening remarks from local organizations including AAPI SLO, Race Matters SLO and 501 ©3 organizations.

Additionally, there will be live music performances from Loz and a performance piece by Maiya Fukui in collaboration with Bread Bike.

“Common Ground is a name that I came up with that kind of, I think, perfectly encapsulates what I want this event to feel like,” Hong said. “Whatever we are, who we are, like, we could just all meet at the same, like middle spot, that’s common ground.”

The event is open to the public and will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bread Bike, located at 2060 Parker St.