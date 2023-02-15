The City of San Luis Obispo Promotional Coordinating Committee (PCC) has recently awarded eight local nonprofit organizations with grant funding through the Cultural Grants-in-Aid Program, according to a city news release.

The Cultural Grants-in-Aid program provides assistance to organizations deemed cultural, social or recreational, because they make “significant contributions to the overall quality of life,” according to the City of SLO’s website.

This fiscal year, funding has been allocated to support a total of 25 organizations. Each will receive $4,000, but a $1,000 bonus is available for those that are actively working to be more sustainable and inclusive, according to the news release.

The eight organizations that received funding for this round will all host events within the next year. One of the receiving organizations was Earth Day Alliance, who will use this funding for their annual San Luis Obispo Earth Day Fair.

“The number one reason we wanted this grant is because we are looking to bring in different communities to the Earth Day Fair,” Earth Day Alliance Program Coordinator Sandra Marshall said.

This year, Marshall hopes to attract visitors from Santa Maria and other Latinx communities to give the opportunity to learn or have a booth at the event.

Funding from the Cultural Grants-in-Aid program will help “cover marketing to reach out to different communities to bring them in to attend and be a part of the event,” Marshall said.

The San Luis Obispo Earth Day Fair will take place on April 22 at Laguna Park. Entrance is free to the public.

The next deadline for grant consideration is March 15 at noon. For more information or to apply for a grant, visit http://www.slocity.org/culturalGIA.