A team of Cal Poly seniors are working on a start-up business that could change how to locate wildfires.

By analyzing the way power-lines sag when they are near a wildfire, Perch is developing a device that could be able to calculate where fires are located and alert emergency services quicker.

Perch’s team is set to launch their first 20 devices on the Cal Poly campus and hope to protect 75% of California’s power-lines by 2030.