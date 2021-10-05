“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is a film even non-Marvel fans should flock to

With the debut of Marvel’s latest film, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” fans of the Marvel movies have been given a good reason to flock back to local theaters and sit down for another installment in the “superhero origin story” genre.

Speaking as a “non-Marvel fan,” I honestly think that passive fans of Marvel, or even cinema enthusiasts in general, have a reason to flock as well.

Marvel Superhero movies never really interested me as much as a good horror flick or documentary did; however, even I can appreciate how well Marvel has built up their Superhero world over the past decade or so. Even though “Avengers: Endgame” tied off a lot of their previous story arcs and retired a lot of their fan-favorite characters, Marvel has come back with a little bit of a soft reboot to their series with a new cast of characters, as well as some familiar faces.

I initially did not intend to go see it. However, a few of my friends encouraged me to go with them as a “last summer activity,” before school officially started.

As we all got situated in the top row of the theater with phones silenced, shifting in the seats until we got comfortable, the lights began to dim and we got the opportunity to do something that hasn’t been done in a very long time.

I had no idea what to expect. I thought “Avengers: Endgame” was really good, but none of the familiar characters, like Iron Man or Captain America, would be in “Shang-Chi.” Then, with the obvious cultural influences of the movie, I was really hoping that Disney would be able to write an appropriately diverse movie.

They succeeded.

“Shang-Chi” was all that I hoped it could be: a well-written, well-choreographed film that never felt like it was catering to an agenda.

Through masterful scenery and exposition, viewers are immersed into the world of Shang-Chi well before the action begins to pick up. I greatly appreciated the level of care they took in order to blend elements of Chinese culture and mythos into the story.

Overall, Shang-Chi was a very fun movie to watch, especially with friends. Everyone, even those who are not exactly Marvel fans, should at least try it out. It’s no “Endgame” but it is a solid piece of cinema that I would watch again.