A bicyclist is currently being treated for critical injuries following a collision with a pickup truck at an intersection Friday evening, according to a San Luis Obispo Police news release.

A 20-year-old male bicyclist was hit by a pickup truck driver at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Fredericks Avenue. At around 4:30 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police and Fire Department personnel responded to the collision.

The bicyclist was sent to Sierra Vista Hospital with serious injuries and is receiving care in the ICU, according to the news release.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and cooperated with SLOPD and SLO Fire officials.

SLOPD’s Severe Collision Investigative Team conducted a thorough investigation after arriving at the scene and it is not suspected that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the accident.

Police ask that anyone who witnessed this collision contact Sgt. Evan Stradley at 805-781-7312 and reference case number 230421083.