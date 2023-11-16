On Sunday at 3 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Master Chorale will present “Chants Encounter,” a performance of works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Arvo Pärt at the Performing Arts Center.

According to Executive Director Katelyn Schiavone, the performance explores works that highlight “musical influences of ancient medieval chant.”

The performance will begin with Te Deum, a work by contemporary composer Arvo Pärt, according to the PAC website.

“Arvo Pärt studied and loves music from the Middle Ages,” conductor of the chorale Thomas Davies said. “Chant is very important to this work as all sections of the choir (soprano, alto tenors, basses) are heard singing unaccompanied single lines of music in the chant style.”

The performance will also feature Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart concert aria Per questa bella mano and Mass in C minor, a 45 minute piece.

“Composed as a gift for ‘his bride’ for their wedding, this piece is filled with robust choruses, as well as beautiful solos, duets and trios for solo voices,” Davies said. “It is one of Mozart’s best-known works.”

The San Luis Obispo Master Chorale was founded in 1984 and primarily focuses on chorus and orchestra works, according to their website. The choir is made up of 100 members, some of which are past Cal Poly Choir members, according to Davies.

Members of the choir span SLO and Santa Barbara counties, meeting on Monday evenings for practice.

“One couple in the choir enjoys the group so much that they drive every Monday from Woodlawn, California, just north of Sacramento,” Davies said. “That is real dedication.”

The event is made accessible to students through discounted tickets. According to Schiavone, ticket prices are $10 for students using their Polycard. The PAC website lists ticket sales for $12 to $62 depending on seating. Visit www.pacslo.org/events/detail/chants-encounter-23 to purchase tickets and get more information.