San Luis Obispo Police Department Chief Rick Scott, released a statement on Friday after the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Memphis man.

Tyre Nichols was pulled over during a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee. The release of the body camera showed five Memphis police officers beating Nichols. Three days after the traffic stop, Nichols died on Jan. 10 due to injuries he sustained at the traffic stop.

According to a report from CNN, the Department of Justice opened a civil rights investigation on Nichols’ death as of Jan. 18.

Chief Scott released his statement 17 days later, when the body camera footage from Memphis police was released.

“The tragedy that happened in Memphis is not indicative of the women and men I hire, train, and lead in service to our San Luis Obispo community nor will it ever be,” Scott wrote in a statement. “Our officers have sworn an oath to protect life and guard this covenant every day and do so with their own lives.”

Scott added that the City of San Luis Obispo Police Department does not support the police officers charged for Nichols death.

“We grieve alongside and stand with our community in disgust, anger, and disappointment of police officers acting without basic decency or regard for the precious life of another,” Scott said.