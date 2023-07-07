Vendors of the San Luis Obispo Public Market plan to celebrate community and diversity through “Bringin’ on the Heat,” an event on July 22 where participating vendors share their spicy creations with visitors.

With 14 vendors excited to share their fiery bites, founder of the distillery Rambling Spirits Ariette Armella first proposed the idea of celebrating cultural diversity through spicy food.

“Being a hot food lover myself I couldn’t help but wonder, wouldn’t it be fun if we all work together and bring the community together around to share our love for spice,” Armella said. “I was overwhelmed by the enthusiasm the idea received.”

In addition to the collaboration of the vendors of the Public Market, Orange Theory will present a “Burn before the Burn” workout, an intense workout to prepare for all the spice. Participants can reserve a spot directly through their Instagram @OrangeTheorySLO. In the market’s courtyard, Nexus will host a spicy Latin dance class, where the RSVP will be through their Instagram @NexusSLO.

The San Luis Obispo General Store will host a raffle with a lineup of local spicy bites and visitors of the market can vote for their favorite spicy vendor at the poll booth inside Rambling Spirits.The Public Market is at 3845 S Higuera St. with free entry and parking. Reservations are encouraged to help vendors prepare at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bringin-on-the-heat-tickets-670942305497?aff=oddtdtcreator.