An opportunity for public input on the Higuera Complete Street Project will be hosted on June 8 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the SLO Library Community Room.

As part of the Active Transportation Plan, the project aims to improve pedestrian routes throughout Higuera Street.

“If you live somewhere along the Higuera Street corridor and have an improvement you want to see, come and voice your ideas,” Active Transportation Manager for the City of San Luis Obispo Adam Fukushima said. “This is a very important project, especially for students. We would really appreciate student input from those at Cal Poly.”

The project’s main focus includes the construction of 74 curb ramps and 45 upgraded or new crosswalks, protected bike lanes, upgraded traffic signals for motor vehicles and improved access to transit stops.

“​​This project is one of our highest priorities,” Fukushima said. “The goal is to create a safer way for people to bike, walk, and drive from the south part of the city through downtown and connect to Cal Poly.”

Attendees will hear more about the details of the project and provide ideas and recommendations on locations that need service along Higuera Street.

The City hopes to start construction by the end of 2024 or early 2025 and is expected to take up to a year before completion.

“There are a lot of aspects that go into this construction, and we have to make sure everything is right before putting out bids,” Fukushima said.

Students and community members are encouraged to attend the workshop or email Adam Fukushima at afukushi@slocity.org with input if they are not able to attend.

The City plans to have more workshops in the future and will continue to keep the public updated through the Complete Street Project webpage with plans as they move forward.