SLOcalized Episode 2: Vaping illness mistaken for the flu

SLOcalized breaks down the nation’s top stories for Cal Poly students. Learn about what’s going on and why it matters with each episode hosted by Mustang News reporter Kallyn Hobmann.

Episode 2: While the flu typically peaks in the fall and winter, vaping illnesses seem to be peaking all the time now. According to the CDC, there have been 1,888 reported cases of vaping related illnesses and 37 confirmed deaths as of October 29. As the flu season quickly approaches, health officials are concerned that flu symptoms and vaping illness symptoms are being mistaken for each other.