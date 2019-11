SLOcalized breaks down the nation’s top stories for Cal Poly students. Learn about what’s going on and why it matters with each episode hosted by Mustang News reporter Kallyn Hobmann.

Episode 3: President Donald Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry that could remove him office. According to CNN, Democratic sources say the House could vote to impeach the president before Christmas. This week’s episode of SLOcalized tells you what you need to know.