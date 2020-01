SLOcalized breaks down the nation’s top stories for Cal Poly students. Learn about what’s going on and why it matters with each episode hosted by Mustang News reporter Kallyn Hobmann.

The new decade began with consequential events that have kept American and Iranian citizens on edge. Tensions rose between the U.S. and Iran after an American airstrike killed Major General Qasem Soleimani, and Cal Poly students are feeling the impact.