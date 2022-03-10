Softball dominates Penn with 9-0 win in home opener

Cal Poly softball started its 2022 home schedule strong with a 9-0 victory over Penn on Wednesday, Mar. 9 at Bob Janssen Field.

The victory was the Mustangs’ (3-13) second straight mercy-rule shutout victory over Penn following their 8-0 blanking of the Quakers (2-11) on Saturday, Mar. 5 at the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton.

After the Quakers failed to score in their frame of the first inning, Cal Poly wasted no time to grab the early lead in their home opener.

Redshirt left fielder Jessica Clements and redshirt senior center fielder Noellah Ramos led off the bottom half with successive singles. A sacrifice bunt by senior shortstop Maddie Amos advanced both Mustangs into scoring position before a wild pitch brought in Clements to give Cal Poly the 1-0 lead.

Junior infielder Xiara Diaz followed with a one-out, run-scoring single before an error by Penn center fielder Brianna Brown on a fly ball from sophomore first baseman Hailey Prahm brought home two more baserunners to extend the advantage to 4-0.

The Mustangs’ weren’t done yet, however. After a scoreless second inning, from both squads, the Cal Poly offense got back on track in the third.

With one out in the bottom of the third, Prahm laced her first double of the day down the right-field line to score two more runs and make the score 6-0.

The very next inning, following a one-out sacrifice fly from freshman third baseman Caroline Allman, Prahm doubled once more, giving Cal Poly the 9-0 lead.

One inning later, freshman reliever Kate Judy stranded the Penn bases loaded to help secure the run-rule victory.

Senior lefthander Krystyna Allman (2-5) tossed four scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and striking out four on 71 pitches.

Offensively, it was Prahm and Diaz who led the way for Cal Poly. Prahm ended the day 2-3 with two doubles and four RBIs while Diaz went 3-3 with three runs scored.

As a team, the Mustangs put together their best offensive performance of the season. They outhit Penn 9-1, as the Quakers only hit came with two outs in the second inning. Cal Poly went 7-15 on the day with runners on base to secure their second mercy-rule victory of the year.

The Mustangs will look to continue their winning ways when they host the Pacific Tigers at Bob Janssen Field on Saturday, Mar. 12 at 11 a.m. in the first game of the 2022 Mustang Classic.