Cal Poly Softball dropped two of its three games at home against the University of Hawaii on Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9 at Bob Janssen Field.

The Mustangs (11-16, 4-8 Big West) outscored the Rainbow Wahine (24-14, 7-5 Big West) 10-9, but still lost the series.

Friday

Cal Poly opened up the weekend with a 4-2 loss on Friday.

The Mustangs had traffic in the bottom of the first inning with back-to-back two-out singles before grounding out to end the inning.

Clean frames followed for both sides until the top of the third when the Rainbow Wahine homered to open the scoring at 1-0.

The Mustangs then answered in the bottom of the inning when junior catcher Kai Barrett doubled in two runners, giving Cal Poly the 2-1 lead.

The advantage would not hold, however, as Hawai’i scored on a passed ball and then singled in another run in the next inning to make it 4-2.

The fifth brought more scoring for the Rainbow Wahine, as they plated another run to make it 5-2.

The Mustang offense sputtered out in the later innings, and the final score would hold at 5-2.

Saturday Game One

Cal Poly’s first game of the day on Saturday ended in a 5-1 loss.

The teams traded relatively clean innings until the top of the fourth when Hawaii broke it open.

The Rainbow Wahine led off with a home run before doubling and drawing a walk. The next batter reached on a throwing error, allowing another run to score and make it 2-0.

A single plated the remaining two runners to bring the lead to 4-0, and a final single brought in the fifth and final run of the inning for the Rainbow Wahine.

The Mustangs answered back in the bottom of the frame with an RBI single from freshman third baseman Mylina Garza.

However, Hawaii managed to keep the traffic on the basepaths down and held the Mustangs scoreless the rest of the way to pick up the win.

Saturday Game Two

The Mustangs ended the series on a high note, walking away with a 7-0 victory on Sunday.

Cal Poly loaded the bases in the bottom of the first before sophomore catcher Julia Barnett hit a ground ball that the Hawaii defense had trouble with, resulting in a pair of runs on a throwing error.

Barnett again plated a Mustang run, drawing a bases-loaded walk in the second inning to make it 3-0.

Meanwhile, freshman starter Sophia Ramuno was electric, only allowing one hit in the first three innings.

The Mustangs continued to score in the third, as sophomore center fielder Jessica Clements singled in a fourth Cal Poly run.

Hawaii’s offense found success in the top of the fourth when it loaded up the bases with only one out. However, Ramuno danced out of trouble with a strikeout to end the inning.

In the bottom of the inning, the Mustang offense exploded, loading the bases with three singles. Junior shortstop Xiara Diaz then singled down the line in right to plate two runs. Clements followed that up with a single of her own to make it 7-0.

Cal Poly shut out the Hawaii offense, scattering six hits and walking no Rainbow Wahine.

The Mustangs will continue their homestand against CSU Bakersfield on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16 at Bob Janssen Field.