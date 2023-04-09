Cal Poly Women’s Tennis picked up a pair of wins over the weekend against Pacific and UC Davis on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8.

The Mustangs (10-7, 4-2 Big West) are now riding a three-game winning streak after victories over the Tigers (6-8, 1-4 WCC) and the Aggies (7-11, 2-5 Big West).

Friday vs. Pacific

Cal Poly opened up the weekend with a solid 4-2 victory over Pacific on Friday.

The Mustangs quickly picked up the doubles point after the No. 1 pairing of redshirt junior Delanie Dunkle and sophomore Peyton Dunkle got a 6-4 win and Cal Poly’s No. 2 duo of graduate Kimberley Bhunu and freshman Kennedy Buntrock grabbed a 6-2 win.

However, the Tigers came out roaring in singles play, winning at courts three and two to take a 2-1 lead.

The lead wouldn’t last long, as a win from Bhunu on court one and Buntrock in the fifth spot put the Mustangs back in front by a score of 3-2, needing just one win to clinch the matchup.

With the pressure on, freshman Eliza Bates came through with a three-set win on court six, 6-2, 6-7, 6-3, and gave Cal Poly the team victory.

Peyton Dunkle’s matchup on the fourth court went unfinished in the third set.

Saturday vs. UC Davis

Cal Poly ended the five-match road trip on a high note by besting UC Davis 4-3.

Bhunu and Buntrock took a 6-4 win at court two in doubles but it wasn’t enough, as the Aggies jumped out in front by taking the doubles point.

The Mustangs fired back after the narrow early deficit, as redshirt junior Melissa LaMette rattled off a 6-2, 6-0 win at line No. 2 to get the team on the board.

Freshman Alexandra Ozerets won her third straight singles match in a convincing 6-3, 6-2 fashion on the sixth court.

Ozerets is now 11-3 in singles in her first season as a Mustang.

Peyton Dunkle dominated her matchup, working her opponent and taking a 6-2, 6-2 victory to push the overall score to 3-1.

Bhunu then put the matchup on ice at the top spot, finishing her opponent 6-3, 6-4 and clinching the victory.

The graduate is 8-2 in her last 10 matches as Big West play continues on.

Cal Poly will get a chance to extend its winning streak against Cal State Fullerton on Saturday, April 15 at 11 a.m. at Mustang Tennis Complex.