Stabbing suspect arrested by 101 overpass near Higuera

Brian O’Neal Twyman was arrested April 9 after a report that a stabbing that had just occurred on the 100 Block of Higuera, according to a San Luis Obispo Police news release.

The victim, identified as 49-year-old Nathan Ryland of San Luis Obispo, told officers he was in front of a business when he was approached by Twyman.

At 12:30 p.m., Ryland and Twyman became involved in a confrontation when Twyman pulled out a knife and stabbed Ryland, the release said. Immediately after, Twyman fled the area. Ryland told San Luis Obispo Police he did not know Twyman prior to the incident.

The 45-year-old transient was arrested by police in the area of the 101 Overpass near Higuera for assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail was set at $50,000. He remains in custody, according to jail records.

Ryland was treated in a local hospital for a laceration to his abdominal area and has been released.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to call the San Luis Obispo Police Department. Witnesses can also remain anonymous by providing information through Crime Stoppers @ (805) 549-STOP.