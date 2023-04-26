Disability Alliance is partnering with the Multicultural Center to put on their biggest event of the year: State of Disability. The event will be held in the University Union on April 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The event will feature faculty, staff and students who experience disabilities to give the community a better understanding on how individuals can work to improve Cal Poly’s accessibility and inclusivity.

“The purpose of the event is to give disabled students, faculty and staff at Cal Poly a chance to talk about their experiences and have their voices be heard by the wider Cal Poly audience,” Sydney Lehr, Disability Alliance Club President, said.

Allergen-free snacks will be available to all attendees. A Zoom meeting will be available for those who are unable to attend in person.

“The specific ways discussed depend on the issues individual panelists raise, but we will certainly be talking about how the campus community can support the creation of the Disability Cultural Program,” Lehr said. “This will provide campus-wide education on disability-related issues, and provide additional support for disabled students in ways that go above and beyond what is currently available.”

Updates and more information can be found on their Instagram.