Full-time undergraduate students can apply for the College Corps Fellowship to earn $10,000, according to a Cal Poly Initiative for Climate Leadership and Resilience (ICLR) Instagram post.

To apply, students must have experience working on climate change, food security or K-12 education. This program is open for the 2023 to 2024 school year and students will also earn academic credit for 1 unit per quarter for the program, according to the Cal Poly ICLR website.

Students are placed in fellowships on a rolling basis, depending on their personal career goals and interests. To develop real-world job experience, the fellowships are for non-profit organizations or government agencies in groups of two or more students.

The College Corps initiative aims to build civic responsibility in students, promote success for students from diverse backgrounds, and support community-based organizations.

This program is open to full-time undergraduate students completing their degree at Cal Poly, Cuesta College, Allan-Hancock College or Cal State University Long Beach. DACA recipients are encouraged to apply, according to the College Corp’s website.