A 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman, most accurately known by her Kurdish name Jina or Zhina Amini, died days after Iran’s religious “morality police” arrested her for not wearing the hijab in accordance with government standards — too loosely and showing some hair.

Soon after news of her death broke on Sept. 16, protests swept across Iran and worldwide. According to Iranian state-run news, 41 people have died, including protesters and security forces. Yet, according to the non-profit organization Iran Human Rights, as of Oct. 4, at least 154 have died in the protests.

Cal Poly’s Iranian Student Cultural Organization led their own on-campus protest on Thursday at 11 a.m.

The protest began at Dexter Lawn. Then, students marched with signs and flags in hand.