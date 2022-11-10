Content warning: this article discusses two instances of sexual assault.

Cal Poly confirmed with Mustang News that the two rapes reported at Architecture Graveyard and Poly Canyon Village last fall are no longer pending investigation.

In October 2021, Cal Poly sent out a campus-wide Clery Alert notifying students that a rape was reported in Architecture Graveyard. Six days later, students were notified of a second report that occurred in Poly Canyon Village. Both of these were deemed “ongoing safety threats,” according to the Clery emails, thus legally requiring the university to alert students.

Each email provided a brief description of the individual reports, and what actions students could take. The Clery Act requires timely warnings to be made about potential threats to campus, including sexual assault reports. Both emails also asked the public to help law enforcement locate the suspects.

Mustang News reached out to the university on October 18 and Tuesday for an update on the investigations, after an update was not sent over a year later.

Investigators concluded that the rape reported in Architecture Graveyard on Oct. 4, 2021 was “unfounded,” according to university spokesperson Matt Lazier.

“The totality of the available information specifically indicates that the report was false or baseless, meaning that the crime did not occur and was never attempted,” the Office of Civil Right and Compliance stated.

The rape reported in Poly Canyon Village on Oct. 10, 2021 is not currently under investigation because “no one who may be involved in the alleged incident has agreed to speak with law enforcement,” Lazier wrote in an email. “Should additional information be presented, law enforcement will investigate appropriately.”

Cal Poly sought “support and consultation” from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department, the county District Attorney’s Office and the San Luis Obispo Police Department to investigate both reports, according to Lazier’s email.

Police Chief George Hughes previously told Mustang News that the amount of information available to students regarding reports depends on each case.

“Sometimes, we just can’t put out a lot of information,” Hughes said. “When we can’t put out information for whatever reason — whether it be for the integrity of the investigation or privacy laws — people are going to always think of the worst.”

Students have shared their own frustrations with the cases being unsolved, since there was no communication from the university on the investigation.

A student-led petition resulted in the Mustang Shuttle expanding its hours to the weekend. People also gathered together at Architecture Graveyard on Oct. 27, 2021 to show support for survivors.

Students can access resources through Cal Poly Safer.