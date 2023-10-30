Content warning: This article contains descriptions of sex crimes against a minor. Safer is Cal Poly’s confidential resource for sexual assault and can be reached at 805-756-2282. San Luis Obispo’s Lumina Alliance 24/7 crisis line is available at 805-545-8888. More resources are listed at the end of this article.

Last Friday, Oct. 20, the San Luis Obispo Police Department received reports of an 11-year-old female being sexually abused. Through investigation, the department identified the suspect as 22-year-old Tanner Fite of San Luis Obispo.

Investigations also showed that Fite illegally purchased a handgun and an AK-47 rifle on Oct. 17 and Oct 18., respectively.

Fite was arrested and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail this morning on four counts of lewd acts with a minor under 14 years old. The bail is set at $400,000.

The 1200 block of West Newport Street was issued a shelter in place from 7:11 a.m. to 8:25 a.m. today as the San Luis Obispo Police Department and regional SWAT Team executed a search warrant for Fite.

A second search warrant was served this afternoon at another residence Fite frequently visited.

However, no firearms were found during the search of either residence.

As this is an ongoing investigation, SLOPD asks community members with information related to the case to contact Sgt. Caleb Kemp at 805-783-7765.