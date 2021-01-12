Thank you for saving us, Stacey Abrams

Dear Congresswoman Stacey Abrams,

Thank you.

I believe I am speaking for a large majority of America when I say those words to you because you saved Georgia and, in turn, the 2020 presidential and Georgia Senate election. You have long been an inspiration to all for being the first woman to lead either party in the Georgia General Assembly and the first African American to lead in the House of Representatives, and in 2020 you truly solidified your mark in United States history.

Your organization Fair Fight helped register 800,000 voters in Georgia, to help flip the state blue in favor of Presidential-elect Joe Biden. The state hadn’t previously voted in favor of the Democratic candidate since 1992, and the election this past year was incredibly close. It was so close in fact that the Senate portion itself had to go into a run-off election this year, where both Democratic candidates ended up winning.

Both victories allowed the Senate to be an even 50-50 split between Democrats and Republicans, and with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris being the deciding vote in the Senate, it will most-likely favor blue. Now Democrats have control of the Senate, the House and the Oval Office and that is all thanks to you, Ms. Abrams.

This past year has been disastrous because of the Trump administration, the values they preach and the encouragement to actively destroy our democracy. However, you have been one of the brightest beacons of light to emerge on a national scale.

Your efforts over the past few years, in working to eradicate voter suppression, have proved that Georgia is not a state with a majority of Republican beliefs, but a state of major oppression. There is a reason that the conservative leaders there didn’t work to encourage a fair democracy — the system would work against them and they are selfish. Ms. Abrams, you have given people voices that have yearned to be heard.

Former President Barack Obama said it best, “In a time when too many folks are focused simply on how to win an election, Stacey’s somebody who cares about something more important: why we should. That’s the kind of politics we should practice.”

The values you hold and practice are more of the kind we need in elected officials. You care more about the people and their rights than pushing your personal agenda.

Now the upcoming next few days are terrifying. No one knows what’s going to happen, but the idea that people like you have worked for a better future for everyone and have shown that it is possible gives me hope.

So thank you, Ms. Abrams, from the bottom of my heart, for everything you have done for this country. I know those two words aren’t enough to possibly express my gratitude or equate to the effort you have made in improving America, but that is what I can give you right now.

I am excited about the future because of people like you, but more importantly to see what you specifically have in store for the rest of us. Thank you.