The Central Coast’s largest trade show returns after two years

The Alex Madonna Expo Center saw 2,000 attendees for the annual trade show, EXPO at the Expo, on May 18. With more than 130 local exhibitors, this event has become the largest trade show on the central coast.

The trade show was not limited to local businesses, as schools, nonprofits and churches participated as exhibitors. The sponsors of the exposition are also local businesses, like SESLOC, The Tribune and KSBY.

The San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce hosts this trade show annually and there is a new theme each year. This year’s theme was circus.

“An Expo theme is a long standing tradition and it is a great way to build team enthusiasm and energy and show off your fun side,” according to the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce website.

Businesses had the opportunity to network with each other one hour prior to community members arriving. The last three hours of the event gave exhibitors the opportunity to share their company with potential clients.

Sticky is a traditional rock candy company from Australia and was one of the exhibitors this year. Locally, they can be found in the Tin City annex in Paso Robles. Sticky customizes their rock candy by adding client logos, names or desired text.

Managing partner Craig Montgomery said his favorite part of EXPO is “connecting with different businesses and seeing how we can work together.”

Buen Dia was also an exhibitor at the trade show. Buen Dia is a design studio with a new location downtown San Luis Obispo that designs “anything you can think of” and works with businesses to “bring their brand to life,” owner Jonathan Ventura said.

Sharon St. Peter has worked for Costco for 13 years and enjoys coming to EXPO at the Expo every year. This is her 8th year attending the trade show.

“Seeing the other community members and maybe discovering a company that you didn’t know and giving them business,” is St. Peter’s favorite part about the tradeshow.

Information for next year’s EXPO at the Expo can be found here.