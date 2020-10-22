The hypocrisy of Tianna Arata’s charges

Kate Inman is a political science sophomore. The views expressed in this letter do not necessarily reflect those of Mustang News.

Tianna Arata, a prominent Black Lives Matter protest organizer in San Luis Obispo, has shaken up people all across the country for her vocal activism and powerful demonstrations.

The San Luis Obispo community has rallied around Arata and the Black Lives Matter movement, yet the San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) and District Attorney’s Office have only fueled systemic racism through the arrest and charging of Arata.

Following a Black Lives Matter protest on July 21, Arata was arrested as the group of demonstrators were packing up to leave. The protest entered Highway 101 and stopped traffic in both directions at the Osos Street highway ramps. While the police were made aware of the protests, some protesters allegedly damaged a car on the freeway.

Rather than intervening to stop the protest, SLOPD waited until the protest had dissolved to arrest Arata. Claiming to prevent the inciting of a riot, the police department waited until Arata was outnumbered by the fifteen police cars that arrived on the scene to arrest her. Arata was arrested on charges of participation in a riot, unlawful assembly, conspiracy, unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest.

The impending charges led to more days of protests — this time, calling for the charges against Arata to be dropped. Public outrage towards the announcement of the recommended charges garnered national attention for the injustice of Arata’s charges that would put her in prison for the next fifteen years.

In support of Arata, a Change.org petition went viral calling for District Attorney Dan Dow and the District Attorney’s office to drop the charges. More than 552,500 individuals signed the petition and residents of San Luis Obispo brought boxes of the petition’s signatures to the District Attorney’s Office on Sept. 2. While the petition itself is not legally binding, the attention and traction of Arata’s story is undeniably an instance of injustice that must be rectified.

In a powerful statement released by the NAACP, they wrote, “Through press releases, the SLO PD confirmed that the police timing and actions to arrest Ms. Arata, late in the day with fewer demonstrators around, was calculated and executed according to a preconceived plan.”

From Arata’s arrest to the filing of her charges, it is apparent that the SLOPD and the DA are blinded to the troubling effects of their actions.

To the dismay of many SLO residents and people across the country, the District Attorney officially filed charges against Arata on Sept. 2 with thirteen misdemeanors. In a statement by the District Attorney’s Office, Dow said that Arata “violated the law by depriving other individuals in our community of their right to enjoy liberty.”

The District Attorney’s office claims to not be swayed by political sentiment and public opinion in the filing of these charges. Sticking solely to the letter of law is respectable — to the degree that an arbitrator of the law’s actions should be impartial. However, the District Attorney’s Office is anything but apolitical.

While the District Attorney’s Office was considering what to officially charge Arata with, they faced immense public pressure. The spectrum of voices across the SLO community ranged from conservatives calling for life imprisonment to others believing she shouldn’t be charged at all as no other white protestors were arrested. Despite the rally cries from across the nation, Dow has made it blatantly obvious who he is siding with in light of the charges filed.

The District Attorney has failed to remain impartial in the charging of Arata. He is using this as another opportunity to hinder the Black Lives Matter movement as a whole in SLO County. The very nature of the abundance of charges Arata is facing is politically motivated to paint a violent picture and to portray false undertones in the movement.

Dow’s political sentiment has been characterized by his address in a local conservative Facebook group, his rejection of the Change.org petition and history of politically charged actions.

As the District Attorney, any comment and justification of the filing of charges should be made known publicly to all. However, Dow sought out a different platform to explain the reasoning behind the official charges. On a right-wing private Facebook group, Protect Paso, of self-proclaimed patriots, Dow defended himself and the charges by placing blame on the state government for preventing felony charges from being filed.