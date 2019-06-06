The titanium rod inside Katie Izzo’s leg is a reminder to never give up on something you love.

More than two years ago, the Cal Poly Track and Cross Country senior’s promising career was halted in a sudden moment of agony. It happened during a race that was like any other. A step, a step. But then, a snap.

That life-changing moment marked the beginning of Izzo’s long journey in rediscovering her passion for running.

Izzo admits her innate love for running may have stemmed from her mother, a standout hurdler and sprinter in high school. The Torrance, Calif. native smiled as she recalled racing against her cousins as a child.

“I have mostly boy cousins and I would always beat them,” Izzo said. “I love to compete, it’s just something I was born with.”

That natural and rare passion for the sport began to materialize into an impressive record during Izzo’s senior year at Los Alamitos High School. Among numerous accolades, Izzo clocked a 1,600m medley relay performance of three minutes and 58 seconds at the Arcadia Invitational — good enough for No.1 in the nation at the time.

And yet, the top running prospect said she took just one official college visit. Since Izzo’s mother is a Cal Poly alumna, she grew up visiting San Luis Obispo frequently.

“Obviously [San Luis Obispo] is an amazing college town with beautiful trails, but that family vibe from the team, everyone just made me feel so welcome,” Izzo said. “Right after the official visit was over, and even during it, I knew that it was Cal Poly.”

Izzo knew she had found her new home. However, she had no idea of the hardship that was to follow.