The Ultimate Galentine’s Day Guide

This article first appeared on KCPR.org. Mustang Media Group is a student-run organization that encompasses Mustang News and KCPR. They collaborate to cover news, arts and culture for Cal Poly and the greater San Luis Obispo community.

Galentine’s Day is typically celebrated Feb. 13 — the day before Valentine’s Day — and is an excuse to get together with close friends to celebrate each other amongst food, drinks and fun activities. While not technically a holiday, Galentine’s Day began about 11 years ago by the fictional television character Leslie Knope from NBC’s “Parks and Recreation.”

Below is a guide to ensure a successful Galentine’s Day, while following COVID-19 guidelines.

Decorations

Galentine’s Day decor is pretty much standard Valentine’s Day decor, but do not be afraid to go all out. Here are some ideas of what to buy and links to affordable items at stores located in town.

Music

Instead of sappy romance music — put on songs that are about friendship and are great to sing to. Below is a link to a Spotify playlist that consists of more lowkey songs and songs about friendship.

Activities

Karaoke – A karaoke jam session is cathartic and a fun way to spend time with friends. What bonds people more than an embarrassing rendition of “Don’t Go Breaking my Heart”? Arts and Crafts – An arts and crafts table spread is a fun activity to do with friends — painting with watercolors especially. Online Games – Games like Psych or Quiplash are entertaining with a small group. Psych is an app by Ellen DeGeneres in which players are given questions like “If ____ had unlimited money, what would they buy?” The players then submit their answers and everyone votes on their favorites. For Quiplash, you need an Apple TV, Amazon Firestick, Xbox, Playstation, etc. in order to purchase the specific package needed or this game. Players pull up the website on their phones/computers, type in the game code and answer the fill-in-the blank questions given to them. The other players then vote on their favorite answers. After three rounds, whoever has the most points is crowned winner. Movie Night – Some fun movies to watch on Netflix or Hulu are: “Easy A” (Netflix) “50 First Dates” (Netflix) “17 Again” (Netflix) “What a Girl Wants” (Netflix) “The Wedding Planner” (Hulu) “The DUFF” (Hulu) “What to Expect When You’re Expecting” (Hulu)

Food & Drinks

Pull out all the stops when it comes to Galentine’s Day food and beverages! These recipes below are simple yet delicious.

Strawberry Heart Cake:

Pick up your desired strawberry (or red velvet – honestly anything pink or red) and prepare as instructed. Place mixture in a heart-shaped baking pan and follow the cooking specifications on the box. Get your icing (that you dyed red or pink with food coloring or strawberry frosting if you’re feeling super into that artificial flavor) and ice the cake after it has finished cooling. Decorate by either writing out a message, detailing with sprinkles or fresh fruit, or both! Slice into that masterpiece with your friends

Chocolate Covered Strawberries:

Gather your ingredients – 1 pound of strawberries, 6 oz of semi sweet chocolate and 3 oz of white chocolate Separately microwave each portion of chocolates on your stovetop until smooth Line a baking sheet with tin foil Dip each strawberry into the bowl with the semi-sweet chocolate until it is coated. Place strawberry back on the baking sheet. After all are finished, drizzle the white chocolate over each strawberry Let it harden for 30 minutes before serving.

“Be My Galentine” Drink

*Can add alcohol if you want to/are of age*