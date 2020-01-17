Thousands expected at 2020 San Luis Obispo Women’s March

Organizers are expecting 4,000 people to attend the fourth Women’s March in Downtown San Luis Obispo Saturday, Jan. 18.

The event begins in Mitchell Park at 10 a.m. with a rally. The march starts at 11 a.m.

“We are heading into an historic election that will decide the direction of our country. The time is now to show up, speak up, vote, run and lead. The time is now to save our democracy and protect our planet. The time is now to be bold, brave and loud,” Women’s March San Luis Obispo said in a statement.

Beginning at 10:00 a.m., street closures will be in effect around Mitchell Park and on the march route, according to San Luis Obispo Police (SLOPD).

“The Police Department will be in place Saturday – for the fourth year in a row – and is committed to another safe and peaceful event. We’re asking for the public’s help to ensure everyone’s rights are respected,” SLOPD Chief Deanna Cantrell said.

SLOPD has assigned additional officers to patrol and arranged for stand-by help from other area public safety agencies, according to a news release.

Farmhouse Corner Market will give out 500 free cups of coffee to marchers who bring their own reusable coffee cup, according to organizers. In addition, Plant Ivy Catering’s vegan food truck will be serving impossible burgers.

Wendy Lucas, Carmen Bouquin and Kendra Williams will speak at the rally leading up to the Women’s March.

Participants are encouraged to bring signage to show during the march.