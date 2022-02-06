Track and field earns five top-three finishes in Washington State Indoor Open

Freshman Melody Nwagwu led the way with an individual title and four more Mustangs stood on the podium in the Washington State University Open indoor track and field meet on Friday, Feb. 4 inside The Podium.

The Mustangs traveled north to Spokane, Was. on Friday to compete in their second meet of the season against 28 other schools. Highlighting the Mustangs’ impressive showing was Nwagwu’s top finish in the women’s triple jump with a mark of 39 feet, 2 1/4 inches.

Fellow Mustang graduate senior Karina Moreland finished right behind Nwagwu with a jump of 38-9 3/4 inches, making it a 1-2 Cal Poly sweep.

Senior Sierra Brill led a four-person top-10 Mustang finish in the 3,000 meters run with a second-place finish and time of 9:50.37. Brill was followed by sophomore Schuyler Gooley (sixth), junior Sydnie Rivas (eighth) and sophomore Carissa Buchholz (ninth).

Meanwhile, sophomore Annie Hatzenbeler set an ondoor personal-best in the women’s pole vault at 12 feet, 3 1/2 inches. The clearance delivered a second-place finish for Hatzenbeler.

Sophomore Cassidy Hubert posted one of her best times as a Mustang in the women’s 800 meter with a time of 2 minutes, 12.57 seconds, which earned her third place.

Other results included sophomore Anna Grexton’s weight throw of 44-5 1/4, which ranks fifth all-time in the Cal Poly indoor record books. She placed 23rd in Friday’s meet.

In the women’s shot put, sophomore Natalie Rogers placed 12th with a mark of 41-5 3/4 inches, freshman Isabella Rigby finished 19th at 39-7 3/4 inches and sophomore Amaya Lopez-Fuller placed 33rd at 35-6 3/4 inches.

Freshmen Lariel Henley and Olivia Rankin took 24th and 27th place in the women’s high jump, respectively. Henley cleared 5-0 1/4 inches while Rankin cleared 4-8 1/4 inches.

In the mile run, sophomore Hailey Golman timed in at 5:08.16, placing her in 12th.

Rounding out the day was junior Kaila Bishop, who finished 26th in the 400 meter with a time of 1:01.21.

The Mustangs will be back in action on Friday, Feb. 18 in Fayetteville, Ark for the Arkansas Qualifier.