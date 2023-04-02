Cal Poly Track and Field participated in the West Coast Relays and Stanford Invitational on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1.

West Coast Relays

Discus-throwing freshmen ​​Rory Devaney and Amaya Lopez-Fuller both recorded record-breaking marks, as Devaney’s hammer throw of 172 feet, 6 inches moved him into 10th on Cal Poly’s all-time list.

Meanwhile, Lopez-Fuller, who entered the top 10 list in the women’s discus earlier this season at the Cal Poly Open, finished second in the event with a toss of 167 feet, 8 inches, jumping to No. 7 all-time.

Junior Shelby Daniele won the 100-meter dash with a mark of 11.63 seconds and beat out CSUN’s Arianna Alexander, the defending Big West champion. She was only 0.02 seconds off her personal best (11.61).

Sophomore Lariel Henley placed first in the women’s high jump with a mark of 5-3.75.

Junior Annie Hatzenbeler took home second place in the pole vault as freshman Lexi Evans finished fourth.

Sophomore Maya Holman recorded a lifetime best of 14.45 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles to grab fourth place.

On the men’s side, freshman Tibyasa Matovu won the long jump for the second consecutive meet with a leap of 23-11.5. At the same time, juniors Logan Moon (1:53.22) and Rory Smail (1:53.89) finished one and two in the 800 meters.

Stanford Invitational

The Stanford Invitational is known to attract the best distance runners in the country, with the Mustangs standing out. Three Mustangs ran top-10 times: sophomore Aidan McCarthy, graduate Rachel Victor and sophomore Carissa Buchholz.

In the men’s 1,500, McCarthy ran a time of 3:42.14 to move to No. 3 on Cal Poly’s all-time list. McCarthy also owns the second-fastest 800 times in program history.

Victor quickly ran herself into third place on the Mustangs’ top marks list in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 10:27.70 — an over-40-second PR.

Buchholz’s grueling 10,000-meter enters the top 10 list all-time at No. 7 in the event with a time of 34:37.38.

On Saturday, the Stanford Invitational was highlighted by sophomore runner Spencer Pickren’s personal best in the 800 meters with a time of 1:52.93.

Junior Quinton Alexander also posted a solid time in the 800 meters (1:52.60).

In the women’s 800 meters, junior Misty Diaz recorded an outdoor season-best 2:09.96.

Cal Poly will take a brief break before splitting the team between a trio of meets, sending athletes to the Mt. SAC Relays (Apr. 12-15), Bryan Clay Invitational (Apr. 13-15) and Beach Invitational (Apr. 14-15).