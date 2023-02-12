Cal Poly track and field broke records and set personal bests at the Don Kirby Elite Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico and the Husky Classic in Seattle, Washington on Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11.

At the Don Kirby Elite Invitational, junior Shelby Daniele broke a 24-year-old record in the women’s 200-meter. Daniele posted a time of 24.685 seconds at altitude to surpass Tamatha Jackson’s previous record of 24.74 set in 1999.

On day two of the event, Daniele also recorded a PR in the 60-meter with a time of 7.618 seconds.

Junior Jadyn Snaer, who holds Cal Poly’s 60-meter dash record, ran for a lifetime best in the 200-meter at 25.08 seconds and was 0.02 seconds off from reaching the top-five list at the event. Junior Anisa Rind also ran the 200 and set a PR of 25.28 seconds.

Snaer beat her own 60-meter dash record she set earlier this season on Jan. 20 at the Air Force Ralph Linderman Invitational by taking off 0.03 seconds for a time of 7.468 seconds.

In the 4×400, redshirt freshman Aspin Oliver, junior Cassidy Hubert, junior Belle Aduaka and sophomore Katelyn Carro set the third-fastest indoor time in school history (3:50.31).

Moving to the men’s team at Albuquerque, defending Big West pole vault champion Mathis Bresko set a lifetime best indoor or outdoor performance in pole vault, clearing 17 feet, 6.25 inches to place sixth.

Senior Tyler Esteves and senior Chris Davis both set indoor PRs in the 200-meter with times of 21.97 and 22.17 seconds, respectively. Junior Chase Walter recorded a lifetime best as well in the 200, logging a mark of 22.23 seconds.

The Mustangs had a strong performance at the Husky Classic as well.

Redshirt sophomore Carissa Buchholz finished the women’s 5,000-meter with a 16:23.14 mark to break the indoor women’s program record set by redshirt junior Amanda Olla just two weeks before at the UW Invitational (16:42.63).

Buccholz’s time was the fastest 5K indoor or outdoor performance by a Mustang woman since Katie Izzo in 2019.

Senior John Bennett ran a 13:58.92 5K time for third place in his heat and 23rd overall. Bennett set a new Division-I indoor school record and a lifetime PR.

Freshman Tatiana Cornejo recorded the fifth-fastest 3,000-meter time in program history (9:40:15). Olla (9:43.53) and sophomore Nina St. John (9:45.47) also set PRs in the event for the seventh and eighth-best marks in the team’s history.

Finally, redshirt junior Xian Shively finished second in his heat and took almost five seconds off his PR in the 3,000-meter with a time of 8:02.97.

Cal Poly’s next event is the Ken Shannon Last Chance Invite on Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25 at Dempsey Indoor in Seattle.